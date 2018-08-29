Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz & Guillermo Del Toro Kick Off Venice Film Festival at Jury Photo Call!

Naomi Watts keeps it chic and sophisticated in a all white ensemble while attending the official Jury photocall held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a first-time juror, was joined at the event by her fellow jury members Christoph Waltz, Taika Waititi, Malgorzata Szumowska, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, Sylvia Chang and Paolo Genovese, as well as president of the jury Guillermo Del Toro.

The festival kicks off with the world premiere of the new movie First Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. A bunch of Oscar hopefuls are expected to debut during the festival over the next week and a half.