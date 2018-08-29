Top Stories
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 9:31 am

Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz & Guillermo Del Toro Kick Off Venice Film Festival at Jury Photo Call!

Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz & Guillermo Del Toro Kick Off Venice Film Festival at Jury Photo Call!

Naomi Watts keeps it chic and sophisticated in a all white ensemble while attending the official Jury photocall held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a first-time juror, was joined at the event by her fellow jury members Christoph Waltz, Taika Waititi, Malgorzata Szumowska, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, Sylvia Chang and Paolo Genovese, as well as president of the jury Guillermo Del Toro.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts

The festival kicks off with the world premiere of the new movie First Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. A bunch of Oscar hopefuls are expected to debut during the festival over the next week and a half.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 01
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 02
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 03
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 04
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 05
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 06
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 07
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 08
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 09
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 10
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 11
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 12
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 13
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 14
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 15
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 16
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 17
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 18
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 19
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 20
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 21
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 22
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 23
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 24
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 25
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 26
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 27
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 28
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 29
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 30
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 31
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 32
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 33
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 34
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 35
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 36
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 37
naomi watts christoph waltz guillermo del toro kick off venice film festival at jury 38

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, IPA; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Christoph Waltz, Guillermo del Toro, Naomi Watts, Taika Waititi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr