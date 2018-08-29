Top Stories
Wed, 29 August 2018 at 3:23 pm

Naomi Watts Gets Glam To Join Jury Members at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Naomi Watts Gets Glam To Join Jury Members at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Naomi Watts is pretty in pink as she hits the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the First Man screening held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a first-time juror, was joined at the event by her fellow jury members Christoph Waltz, Taika Waititi, Malgorzata Szumowska, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, Sylvia Chang and Paolo Genovese, as well as president of the jury Guillermo Del Toro.

Also in attendance was Venice Virtual Reality jury members Clemence Poesy, Susanne Bier and Venice Virtual Reality jury president Alessandro Baricco.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé. Christoph and Guillermo are both wearing Giorgio Armani.
Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Eamonn M. McCormack; Photos: Getty
