Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Open Up About How 'Hedwig & In The Angry Inch' Affected Their Marriage - Listen!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are getting honest about their relationship while Neil was performing in Hedwig & The Angry Inch in 2014.

The two stars stopped by the SiriusXM studios to appear on In-Depth with Larry Flick while promoting 2018 Wigstock Festival on Wednesday (August 29).

“The hard part was the affectations, physically…walking with a sway and the overt femininity of the characterization that I had. That was hard to get into my whole body without feeling like I was mocking it,” Neil said.

“I, as his husband…I like manly guys,” David explained.

“He had shaved his body, he had lost all this weight, he had become sort of asexual as this character,” he went on. “There was no smell on him. His body was shaved, there was no hair on him, so he became this sort of androgynous being that I didn’t sign up to marry. It was very strange…not who I married.”

“Also, being Hedwig is a tragic place to live,” David added.

