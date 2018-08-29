Nick Jonas Joins the Cast of Animated 'UglyDolls' Movie!

Nick Jonas has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming UglyDolls animated movie!

The 25-year-old entertainer will headline the cast that already includes Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull.

Nick will also perform an original song in the flick.

“Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he’s also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world. Over the last several years, Nick has proven there’s not much he can’t do, and we’re ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

The film is based on the UglyDolls toy line and will tell the story of free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends in Uglyville as they “confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.”