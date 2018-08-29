Top Stories
Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 1:35 pm

Nick Jonas Joins the Cast of Animated 'UglyDolls' Movie!

Nick Jonas Joins the Cast of Animated 'UglyDolls' Movie!

Nick Jonas has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming UglyDolls animated movie!

The 25-year-old entertainer will headline the cast that already includes Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull.

Nick will also perform an original song in the flick.

Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he’s also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world. Over the last several years, Nick has proven there’s not much he can’t do, and we’re ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

The film is based on the UglyDolls toy line and will tell the story of free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends in Uglyville as they “confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr