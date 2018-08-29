Top Stories
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 9:44 am

Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Pete Davidson, Asks Ariana Grande If 'the Most Perfect Man' Has a Brother

Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Pete Davidson, Asks Ariana Grande If 'the Most Perfect Man' Has a Brother

Nicki Minaj clearly loves Ariana Grande‘s fiance, Pete Davidson, and she showed her love in Ariana‘s Instagram comments!

If you missed it, the 25-year-old entertainer posted a photo of Pete, and Nicki commented, “Omg @ the most perfect man on the planet….Wtf does he have a brother btch??!”

Ariana later responded, “no but I’m the luckiest b—- in the [galaxy] I’ll tell you dat.”

Well, it didn’t end there, because Machine Gun Kelly interjected to indicate he’d be willing to take on the role of Pete‘s brother!

Check out the whole Instagram exchange in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj gushes over pete davidson 01
nicki minaj gushes over pete davidson 02
nicki minaj gushes over pete davidson 03
nicki minaj gushes over pete davidson 04

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Machine Gun Kelly, Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr