Post Malone Cozies Up to Girlfriend Ashlen Diaz on Yacht in France!

Post Malone is enjoying some fun in the sun with his girlfriend!

The 23-year-old “Psycho” rapper was spotted going shirtless while hanging out with girlfriend Ashlen Diaz on a yacht on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in Saint-Tropez, France.

Post and his bikini-clad girlfriend did some jetskiing around the sea before the couple cuddled up on top of the yacht.

Last week, Post was involved in a scary emergency plane landing after tires reportedly blew off during takeoff.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the situation.