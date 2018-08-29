Top Stories
Wed, 29 August 2018 at 9:10 pm

Post Malone Cozies Up to Girlfriend Ashlen Diaz on Yacht in France!

Post Malone Cozies Up to Girlfriend Ashlen Diaz on Yacht in France!

Post Malone is enjoying some fun in the sun with his girlfriend!

The 23-year-old “Psycho” rapper was spotted going shirtless while hanging out with girlfriend Ashlen Diaz on a yacht on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in Saint-Tropez, France.

Post and his bikini-clad girlfriend did some jetskiing around the sea before the couple cuddled up on top of the yacht.

Last week, Post was involved in a scary emergency plane landing after tires reportedly blew off during takeoff.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the situation.
