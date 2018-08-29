Top Stories
Wed, 29 August 2018 at 3:24 pm

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at 'Hamilton' Performance!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at 'Hamilton' Performance!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look picture perfect arriving for a gala performance of Hamilton the musical on Wednesday (August 29) in London, England.

Before heading inside the theater, the royal couple stopped to speak with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda!

The gala performance is set to raise awareness and funds for Sentebale, the organization Prince Harry founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, which works with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

FYI: Duchess Meghan is wearing a Judith & Charles dress and Paul Andrew shoes.
Credit: Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images
