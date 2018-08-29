Prince Harry Sings 'Hamilton' Song Onstage in London - Watch Now!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is showing off his pipes!

The 33-year-old royal, accompanied by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a gala performance of Hamilton the musical on Wednesday (August 29) in London, England.

Prince Harry got on stage to address the crowd. But before his speech, be started to sing “You’ll Be Back,” a song performed by King George – who is also his sixth great-grandfather!

“You say…” he sang as the crowd erupted, including Lin-Manuel Miranda!

“‘You say…’ Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN,” Kensington Palace tweeted after the performance.

Watch below!