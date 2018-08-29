Prince Harry Sings 'Hamilton' Song Onstage in London - Watch Now!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is showing off his pipes!
The 33-year-old royal, accompanied by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a gala performance of Hamilton the musical on Wednesday (August 29) in London, England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry
Prince Harry got on stage to address the crowd. But before his speech, be started to sing “You’ll Be Back,” a song performed by King George – who is also his sixth great-grandfather!
“You say…” he sang as the crowd erupted, including Lin-Manuel Miranda!
“‘You say…’ Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN,” Kensington Palace tweeted after the performance.
Watch below!
"You say…"
Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018