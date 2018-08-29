Top Stories
21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 10:55 pm

Prince Harry Sings 'Hamilton' Song Onstage in London - Watch Now!

Prince Harry Sings 'Hamilton' Song Onstage in London - Watch Now!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is showing off his pipes!

The 33-year-old royal, accompanied by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a gala performance of Hamilton the musical on Wednesday (August 29) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Prince Harry got on stage to address the crowd. But before his speech, be started to sing “You’ll Be Back,” a song performed by King George – who is also his sixth great-grandfather!

“You say…” he sang as the crowd erupted, including Lin-Manuel Miranda!

“‘You say…’ Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN,” Kensington Palace tweeted after the performance.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 01
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 02
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 03
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 04
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 05
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 06
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 07
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 08
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 09
prince harry hamilton london august 2018 10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Hamilton, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr