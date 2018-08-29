Prince & Paris Jackson Celebrate Their Father at Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration 2018 in Las Vegas!

Paris and Prince Jackson are honoring their late father, the legendary Michael Jackson!

The 20-year-old and 21-year-old siblings embraced on the red carpet at the 2018 Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Wednesday night (August 29) in Las Vegas.

The big birthday bash, which followed a performance of Michael Jackson One, at the hotel, includes “experiential activations” inspired by Michael’s videos. Sway Calloway is emceeing the event, and Mark Ronson will perform a guest DJ set with “a surprise superstar performance” and more!

Prince recently spoke out about people badgering him on social media to do an Instagram tribute: “This is my account that is public to everyone and I will use it as I see fit. If you’d like to see birthday posts for my dad look at what I’m tagged in. I chose to honor him in a different, intimate, and personal way,” he wrote.