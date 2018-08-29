Top Stories
21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Prince & Paris Jackson Celebrate Their Father at Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration 2018 in Las Vegas!

Paris and Prince Jackson are honoring their late father, the legendary Michael Jackson!

The 20-year-old and 21-year-old siblings embraced on the red carpet at the 2018 Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Wednesday night (August 29) in Las Vegas.

The big birthday bash, which followed a performance of Michael Jackson One, at the hotel, includes “experiential activations” inspired by Michael’s videos. Sway Calloway is emceeing the event, and Mark Ronson will perform a guest DJ set with “a surprise superstar performance” and more!

Prince recently spoke out about people badgering him on social media to do an Instagram tribute: “This is my account that is public to everyone and I will use it as I see fit. If you’d like to see birthday posts for my dad look at what I’m tagged in. I chose to honor him in a different, intimate, and personal way,” he wrote.
