Priyanka Chopra Heads to a Meeting in Beverly Hills Looking So Chic!
Priyanka Chopra is looking so fashionable for her meeting!
The 36-year-old actress was seen stepping out of her ride escorted by security so she could head to a meeting on Tuesday (August 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka and her fiance Nick Jonas were seen out and about on a brunch date this weekend. Be sure to check out those photos if you missed it!
Check out the newest photos of Priyanka Chopra out and about, heading to a meeting…