Quentin Tarantino Casts Damon Herriman as Charles Manson in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast to play Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Wrap reports.

If you don’t know, Charles Manson was a cult leader who’s members committed several murders over the course of a year.

In addition, Rumer Willis is set to star as British actress Joanna Pettet in the movie.

The movie also stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Margot Robbie (as Sharon Tate).