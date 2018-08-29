Rami Malek's 'Mr Robot' to End After Season 4

Mr. Robot is set to end it’s four season run on the USA Network, THR is reporting.

The show will begin production on the final season this winter in New York City for a projected 2019 debut. The Sam Esmail-created drama stars Rami Malek.

In addition, the fourth season will reportedly now featuring 12 episodes instead of the originally planned eight episodes.

So far, no official word has been made about the news that the show will end after season four. Stay tuned as we find out more.