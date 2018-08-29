Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 3:49 pm

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Ryan Gosling is sharp in a white suit while hitting the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and premiere screening of his film First Man held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Claire Foy, Jason Clarke and Olivia Hamilton, as well as director Damien Chazelle and screenwriter Josh Singer.

In case you didn’t know: Damien, who worked with Ryan in the 2016 film La La Land, is currently engaged to Olivia.

First Man, hitting theaters on October 12, Ryan portrays Neil Armstrong while Foy takes on the role of his wife, Janet – Watch the new trailer here!

FYI: Claire is wearing Valentino Couture. Olivia is wearing J. Mendel.
Credit: Andreas Rentz, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Eamonn M. McCormack; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Claire Foy, Damien Chazelle, Jason Clarke, Josh Singer, Olivia Hamilton, Ryan Gosling

