Wed, 29 August 2018 at 9:26 am

Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Arrive for Venice Film Festival 2018

Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Arrive for Venice Film Festival 2018

Celebrities are starting to flock to the 2018 Venice Film Festival!

On Wednesday (August 29), celebrities including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were seen waving hello while arriving at a venue in Venice, Italy.

Emma is in town to premiere her new movie The Favorite, while Ryan will be debuting First Man later today. Ryan‘s co-star Jason Clarke was also seen arriving, as well as actress Clemence Poesy.

The Venice Film Festival will run until September 8. Stay tuned for all the premiere photos from the star-studded festival.
Photos: Wenn
