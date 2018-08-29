Ryan Gosling Talks 'Humble' Portrayal of 'First Man' Neil Armstrong at Venice Film Festival - Watch New Trailer!

Ryan Gosling happily flashes a smile alongside his co-star Claire Foy while attending the photo call for his upcoming film First Man held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The 37-year-old actor and Claire, 34, were joined at the event by their other cast mates Jason Clark and Olivia Hamilton, as well as director Damien Chazelle and screenwriter Josh Singer.

Ryan portrays astronaut Neil Armstrong in the film, which chronicles his journey to become the first man on the moon – Watch the brand new trailer below!

“Full disclosure, I’m a Canadian, so this might be some form of cognitive dissonance, but I think this achievement was widely regarded not as an American, but as a human achievement, and that’s how we chose to view it,” Ryan said at the press conference (via THR). “I don’t think Neil viewed himself as an American hero, quite the opposite. Neil was someone who was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts… the way we made the film was to honor the way Neil viewed himself.”



First Man – Official Trailer #2 [HD]