Sara Sampaio & Izabel Goulart Stun at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Sara Sampaio and Izabel Goulart are stunning in show-stopping gowns while hitting the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and premiere screening of First Man held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The Victoria’s Secret models were joined at the event by Barbara Palvin, Gaia Weiss, Lottie Moss and Gabriella Wilde.

The Venice Film Festival will run until September 8.

FYI: Sara is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé Couture. Izabel is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown. Barbara is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé. Lottie is wearing custom Ermanno Scervino.