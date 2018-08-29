Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 4:21 pm

Sara Sampaio & Izabel Goulart Stun at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Sara Sampaio & Izabel Goulart Stun at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony!

Sara Sampaio and Izabel Goulart are stunning in show-stopping gowns while hitting the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and premiere screening of First Man held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday (August 29) in Venice, Italy.

The Victoria’s Secret models were joined at the event by Barbara Palvin, Gaia Weiss, Lottie Moss and Gabriella Wilde.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sara Sampaio

The Venice Film Festival will run until September 8.

FYI: Sara is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé Couture. Izabel is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown. Barbara is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé. Lottie is wearing custom Ermanno Scervino.
Just Jared on Facebook
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 01
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 02
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 03
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 04
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 05
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 06
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 07
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 08
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 09
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 10
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 11
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 12
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 13
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 14
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 15
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 16
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 17
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 18
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 19
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 20
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 21
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 22
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 23
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 24
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 25
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 26
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 27
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 28
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 29
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 30
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 31
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 32
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 33
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 34
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 35
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 36
sara sampaio izabel goulart stun at venice film festival opening ceremony 37

Credit: Andreas Rentz, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Eamonn M. McCormack; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Barbara Palvin, Gabriella Wilde, Gaia Weiss, Izabel Goulart, lottie moss, Sara Sampaio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr