Sarah Hyland & Ariel Winter Step Out for Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event

Sarah Hyland strikes a pose on the black carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Power of Young Hollywood Event hosted by Variety on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress looked pretty in a cream-colored blouse and orange skirt as she was joined at the event by her Modern Family on-screen sister Ariel Winter.

Earlier that day, Ariel was spotted going makeup-free in ripped denim shorts as she spent the day running errands.

FYI: Sarah outfit is by Fendi while wearing Malone Souliers shoes and vintage Beladora jewelry.

