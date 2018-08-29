Top Stories
Sofia Carson, Maddie Ziegler, Noah Cyrus Step Out for Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event

Sofia Carson, Maddie Ziegler and Noah Cyrus strike a pose on the red carpet while attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The three ladies showed off their fierce style alongside guests Madison Beer, Chandler Kinney, Cierra Ramirez, Daya, Dinah Jane, Emeraude Toubia, Emma Kenney, Jenna Ortega, Mackenzie Foy and Maddie‘s sister Mackenzie Ziegler.

Shawn Mendes, Amandla Stenberg and Lili Reinhart served as the honorees for the evening.

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Maddie is wearing a Kate Spade New York top. Mackenzie is wearing a Rodarte ensemble paired with Roger Vivier shoes. Emeraude is wearing a Monique Lhuillier sequined asymmetrical slim dress.
