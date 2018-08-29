'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans M.C' Cast Celebrate Season One Premiere!

J.D Pardo is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his new FX series Mayans M.C. held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday (August 28) in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Sarah Bolger, Carla Baratta, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Maurice Compte, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino.

Also in attendance to show their support was Snowfall‘s Angela Lewis, Pose‘s Angel Bismark Curiel and Hailie Sahar, The Alienist‘s Q’orianka Kilcher.

Mayans M.C. takes place in the same motorcycle club world as Sons of Anarchy, which takes place near California’s southern border. It follows EZ Reyes (Pardo), a potential new member of Mayans MC, as he wrestles with his tragic family history and his conflicts with his father – Watch the first look below!



Mayans M.C. | Season 1: First Look | FX