Steph & Ayesha Curry Gave His Sister the Most Epic Wedding Present

Golden State Warriors NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have gifted his younger sister, Sydel Curry, with the most epic wedding gift!

The 30-year-old basketball star and his wife recorded a video, which played while Sydel was watching a volleyball game at her alma mater, Elon University. Sydel, 23, played volleyball at the school.

In a video message, Stephen said, “Just want to say congratulations on getting married this weekend, that’s a big occasion, I know it’s crazy. But we also want to congratulate you on an amazing career at Elon playing volleyball, all you did for the school and the program, and wanted to give it back to you with the new locker room for Sydel Curry.”

Ayesha added, “the Sydel Curry women’s volleyball locker room.”

Steph and Sydel‘s brother, Seth, is also featured in the video. Watch below!