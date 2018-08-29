Variety's Honorees Shawn Mendes & Amandla Stenberg Attend Power of Young Hollywood Event!

Shawn Mendes and Amandla Stenberg walk the red carpet while attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 20-year-old singer and the 19-year-old actress are two of the honorees who received their own covers for the mag’s new issue.

In Shawn‘s cover story, he opened up about cultivating his fanbase and why he isn’t dating anyone right now. In Amandla‘s cover story, she opened up about recently coming out as gay and the future of the industry in the wake of the Time’s Up movement.