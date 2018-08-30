Top Stories
21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Thu, 30 August 2018 at 12:26 am

Alexander Skarsgard & Sam Rockwell Attend 'An Actor Prepares' Premiere in NYC

Alexander Skarsgard & Sam Rockwell Attend 'An Actor Prepares' Premiere in NYC

Alexander Skarsgard flashes a smirk as he steps out fro the premiere of An Actor Prepares on Wednesday night (August 29) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 42-year-old Big Little Lies actor showed off his muscles in a blue button-down shirt and black jeans as he was joined at the event by Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

Also stepping out for the premiere was one the movie’s stars Jack Huston.

An Actor Prepares hits theaters on August 31 – and you can check out the trailer below!

10+ pictures inside of the guys stepping out for the premiere…
