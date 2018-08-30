Alexander Skarsgard & Sam Rockwell Attend 'An Actor Prepares' Premiere in NYC
Alexander Skarsgard flashes a smirk as he steps out fro the premiere of An Actor Prepares on Wednesday night (August 29) at the Metrograph in New York City.
The 42-year-old Big Little Lies actor showed off his muscles in a blue button-down shirt and black jeans as he was joined at the event by Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell.
Also stepping out for the premiere was one the movie’s stars Jack Huston.
An Actor Prepares hits theaters on August 31 – and you can check out the trailer below!
