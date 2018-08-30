Amy Schumer Responds to Fan Who Photoshopped Her Bikini Body Photo

Amy Schumer responded to a fan on Instagram who took it upon themselves to alter her bikini photo.

“So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better [in] my OPINION in the second photo,” the Instagram user captioned a post, displaying one photo he photo shopped of Amy looking different.

Amy happened to see the before-and-after post, and she responded in Instagram comments.

“I disagree. I like how i really look. That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right,” Amy responded.

Since Amy called the fan out, the Instagram user has deleted the post and apologized for any harm.