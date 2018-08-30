Andra Day Drops Video for 'Hamilton' Song 'Burn' - Watch Now

Andra Day is one of the many stars who put their own spin on a Hamilton song for The Hamilton Mixtape album, and now she has dropped a music video for her track!

The 33-year-old singer recorded an emotional new visual for the showstopper song “Burn” and you can watch it now.

The video was directed by Aurora Guerro, who was recommended to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda by award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay.

This is the latest Hamildrop and Lin-Manuel is dropping something new every month for the rest of the year!