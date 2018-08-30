Aretha Franklin Memorial Tribute Concert - Performers & Celebrity Guest List

Aretha Franklin‘s memorial tribute is set to take place tonight to honor the life of the Queen of Soul, who passed away earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

The event – titled “A People’s Tribute to the Queen” will kick off at around 6pm ET, but the live stream will begin at 5:30 pm ET. Watch the live stream here to see all the performers take the stage live from Chene Park Amphitheater in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

Click inside for the performers who have been announced for Aretha Franklin’s Thursday evening memorial so far…

PERFORMERS

The Four Tops

Johnny Gill

Ron Isley

Kiki Sheard

Kurt Carr

Jean Carne

Doug Carn

Ronnie McNeir

L.J. Reynolds

Tasha Page-Lockhart

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dr. Bobby Jones

Jenifer Lewis

George Faison

Angie Stone

Raheem DeVaughn

Gracie Franklin

Eddie Franklin

Victorie Franklin

Santita Jackson

Ralphe Armstrong Band

Kern Brantley Band

ATTENDEES

Gladys Knight

Dr. Louis Farrakhan

(via TMZ)