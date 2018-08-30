Aretha Franklin Memorial Tribute Concert - Performers & Celebrity Guest List
Aretha Franklin‘s memorial tribute is set to take place tonight to honor the life of the Queen of Soul, who passed away earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
The event – titled “A People’s Tribute to the Queen” will kick off at around 6pm ET, but the live stream will begin at 5:30 pm ET. Watch the live stream here to see all the performers take the stage live from Chene Park Amphitheater in downtown Detroit, Michigan.
Click inside for the performers who have been announced for Aretha Franklin’s Thursday evening memorial so far…
PERFORMERS
The Four Tops
Johnny Gill
Ron Isley
Kiki Sheard
Kurt Carr
Jean Carne
Doug Carn
Ronnie McNeir
L.J. Reynolds
Tasha Page-Lockhart
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dr. Bobby Jones
Jenifer Lewis
George Faison
Angie Stone
Raheem DeVaughn
Gracie Franklin
Eddie Franklin
Victorie Franklin
Santita Jackson
Ralphe Armstrong Band
Kern Brantley Band
ATTENDEES
Gladys Knight
Dr. Louis Farrakhan
