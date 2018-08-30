Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Double Dates with Longtime Friend Courteney Cox

Ed Sheeran Double Dates with Longtime Friend Courteney Cox

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Thu, 30 August 2018 at 4:00 am

Ashley Olsen Steps Out for Coffee in Brentwood

Ashley Olsen Steps Out for Coffee in Brentwood

Ashley Olsen makes her way back to her car after stepping out for her morning iced coffee on Wednesday (August 29) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 32-year-old fashion designer went comfy in a blue jacket, gray sweatpants, and black flip flops as she was spotted on her solo outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Olsen

The day before, Ashley was spotted holding on close to a mystery man as they went for a walk together.

If you missed it, Ashley and twin sister Mary-Kate opened up about their close relationship.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley olsen steps out for coffee in brentwood 01
ashley olsen steps out for coffee in brentwood 02
ashley olsen steps out for coffee in brentwood 03
ashley olsen steps out for coffee in brentwood 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ashley Olsen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr