Thu, 30 August 2018 at 10:15 pm

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 8 Contestants Revealed for Second Time!

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 8 Contestants Revealed for Second Time!

There are still eight contestants left in the Big Brother house, despite the latest live eviction!

One of the four jury members got the chance to re-enter the game for a chance to win the $500,000 grand prize during the Jury Battle Back competition on Thursday night (August 30).

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was sent home during the live eviction!

The head of household competition won’t be shown on television until Sunday night, but fans are able to watch it on the live feeds ahead of it airing on TV.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 8 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
Photos: CBS
