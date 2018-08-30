BTS Kick Off 'Love Yourself' World Tour in Seoul - See Pics!

BTS are kicking off their world tour!

The massively popular “Blood, Sweat & Tears” South Korean boy band officially kicked off their Love Yourself World Tour on Friday (August 25) in Seoul, South Korea.

The boys just dropped their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer, on Friday (August 24). Listen to the album right here!

They’ll be kicking off their sold-out North American leg of the tour on Wednesday, September 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check out all their tour dates!