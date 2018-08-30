Cameron Diaz Gets Sweet Birthday Message from Husband Benji Madden in Rare Post

Benji Madden is sending his love to wife Cameron Diaz on her birthday!

The 39-year-old Good Charlotte band mate took to Instagram on Thursday night (August 30) to wish his wife on her 46th birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

“Happy Birthday Baby❤️,” Benji writes. “There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are🌹Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage.”

Since tying the knot back in 2015, Cameron and Benji have kept their relationship extremely private.

“The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime,” Benji continues. “You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love ❤️”

See the photo below!