Thu, 30 August 2018 at 8:16 pm

Charlie Hunnam Works On 'Jungleland' Scenes with Jessica Barden

Charlie Hunnam Works On 'Jungleland' Scenes with Jessica Barden

Charlie Hunnam walks around set with his co-star Jessica Barden while filming scenes for their upcoming movie Jungleland on Wednesday (August 29) in Taunton, Mass.

The co-stars were also joined on set that day by Jack O’Connell.

Here is the film’s synopsis: A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

Max Winkler will be directing the movie with a script that he co-wrote.
Photos: BackGrid USA
