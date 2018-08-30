Chloe Moretz Makes a Chic Arrival at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Chloe Moretz is making a stylish entrance!

The 21-year-old Miseducation of Cameron Post star arrived at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

Chloe looked chic in a purple suit as she made her way into the festival.

Guillermo del Toro is the President of the Jury at this year’s festival.

Chloe is set to star in the upcoming Suspiria, as well as Greta. She is currently voicing Wednesday Addams in the upcoming animated take on The Addams Family.