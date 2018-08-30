Dakota Johnson's 'Suspiria' Has An Unsettling New Poster!

Check out the new official poster for Amazon Studios’ Suspiria, the upcoming horror flick starring Dakota Johnson.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

If you missed it, check out the creepy trailer for the movie!

The film is opening in New York and Los Angeles theaters on October 26, and expanding nationwide on November 2.