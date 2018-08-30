David & Victoria Beckham Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose together on the red carpet at the Champions League draw ceremony on Thursday (August 30) in Monaco.

The longtime couple is often seen together, but they rarely ever walk red carpets together, so this is a special sighting!

David was honored with the UEFA President’s Award for “outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.”

“Congratulations David. We love u and are so proud of u. x Kisses,” Victoria wrote on her Instagram Story at the event.