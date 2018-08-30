Duchess Meghan Markle Secretly Flew Commerical to Visit BFF & Stylist Jessica Mulroney in Toronto!

Duchess Meghan Markle jetted off to Toronto for a secret trip to visit her BFF!

The 37-year-old royal secretly flew commercial round-trip for a three-day getaway to visit longtime friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney and her family in Toronto last week.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” ABC News reports before adding Meghan and Jessica “spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’ ”

Jessica‘s seven-year-old twin boys Brian and John served as page boys in Meghan‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry back in May while her 4-year-old daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid. Meghan first met Jessica back in 2011 when she moved to Toronto to film Suits.

Also during the trip, Meghan, Jessica, and a few of their friends “secretly headed out” for a night out on the town.

After the trip, Meghan headed home to London to join husband Prince Harry for date night at a performance of Hamilton.