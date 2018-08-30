Emma Roberts & Sarah Paulson Film 'American Horror Story' with Their Co-Stars - New Set Photos!

We have some brand new American Horror Story: Apocalypse set photos – and as always, be warned about spoilers if you click through the pics!

On the Los Angeles-based set on Wednesday (August 29), Sarah Paulson was seen speaking with Emma Roberts, who is reprising her role as Madison Montgomery from AHS: Coven.

Also seen on the set that day were Taissa Farmiga and Pose‘s Billy Porter. Emma ended up filming a scene with Billy, and you can see all the photos in the gallery below!

American Horror Story‘s new season will debut on September 12 on FX.