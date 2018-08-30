Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 8:33 am

Emma Roberts & Sarah Paulson Film 'American Horror Story' with Their Co-Stars - New Set Photos!

Emma Roberts & Sarah Paulson Film 'American Horror Story' with Their Co-Stars - New Set Photos!

We have some brand new American Horror Story: Apocalypse set photos – and as always, be warned about spoilers if you click through the pics!

On the Los Angeles-based set on Wednesday (August 29), Sarah Paulson was seen speaking with Emma Roberts, who is reprising her role as Madison Montgomery from AHS: Coven.

Also seen on the set that day were Taissa Farmiga and Pose‘s Billy Porter. Emma ended up filming a scene with Billy, and you can see all the photos in the gallery below!

American Horror Story‘s new season will debut on September 12 on FX.
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 01
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 02
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 03
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 04
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 05
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 06
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 07
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 08
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 09
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 10
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 11
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 12
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 13
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 14
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 15
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 16
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 17
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 18
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 19
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 20
sarah paulson directs emma roberts american horror story 21

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: American Horror Story, Billy Porter, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr