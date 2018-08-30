Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn & Nicholas Hoult Bring 'The Favourite' to Venice

Emma Stone is looking so chic at the photo call for her movie The Favourite at the 2018 Venice Film Festival!

The 29-year-old actress joined her co-stars, Joe Alwyn, Nicholas Hoult, and Olivia Colman at the photo call, held at the Sala Casino on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

Also in attendance at the event was the film’s director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

Earlier in the day, Emma was seen heading to her hotel in Venice.

Be sure to stay tuned for photos from the film’s premiere, which will happen later today.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton at the photo call. She’s wearing Fendi earlier in the day.