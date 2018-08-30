Emma Stone Stuns at 'The Favourite' Venice Premiere with Joe Alwyn & Nicholas Hoult

Emma Stone looks gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Favourite during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 30) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Joe Alwyn, Nicholas Hoult, and Olivia Colman, as well as director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Earlier in the day, the stars stepped out for a photo call to promote the film, scheduled to hit theaters on November 23.

FYI: Emma is wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Nicholas is wearing head-to-toe Dior Men. Olivia is carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.