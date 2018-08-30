Enrique Iglesias' Twin Babies Can't Stop Laughing in This Adorable Video - Watch Now!

Get ready to melt from all the cuteness!

Enrique Iglesias posted a video of him making his adorable 8-month-old twins burst into laughter by running back and forth making silly noises.

Every time Enrique ran, the twins burst into laughter. Too cute!

Enrique and Anna Kournikova welcomed their twin babies, Lucy and Nicholas, back in December.

Enrique posted the video to his Instagram account, and captioned it, “Tough audience to entertain” with some emojis.

