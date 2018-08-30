Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 11:15 am

Enrique Iglesias' Twin Babies Can't Stop Laughing in This Adorable Video - Watch Now!

Enrique Iglesias' Twin Babies Can't Stop Laughing in This Adorable Video - Watch Now!

Get ready to melt from all the cuteness!

Enrique Iglesias posted a video of him making his adorable 8-month-old twins burst into laughter by running back and forth making silly noises.

Every time Enrique ran, the twins burst into laughter. Too cute!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Enrique Iglesias

Enrique and Anna Kournikova welcomed their twin babies, Lucy and Nicholas, back in December.

Enrique posted the video to his Instagram account, and captioned it, “Tough audience to entertain” with some emojis.

Check out the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Kournikova, Celebrity Babies, Enrique Iglesias, Lucy Iglesias

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr
  • mahbelle

    adorable. those babies are too cute.

  • mahbelle

    adorable. those babies are too cute.