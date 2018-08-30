Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 9:34 am

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson & Gabrielle Union Step Out for Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration 2018!

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson & Gabrielle Union Step Out for Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration 2018!

Ashlee Simpson happily strikes a pose on the red carpet alongside her husband Evan Ross while attending the 2018 Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Wednesday night (August 29) in Las Vegas.

The happy couple were joined at the event by Gabrielle Union, special performer Usher, Angela Bassett, Blake Griffin, Criss Angel, Tinashe, as well as Michael‘s brothers Tito and Jackie Jackson.

The big birthday bash, which followed a performance of Michael Jackson One, at the hotel, included “experiential activations” inspired by Michael‘s videos. Sway Calloway served as the emcee of the event, and Mark Ronson performed a guest DJ set.


‪Beyond incredible tonight #MJDiamondCelebration @MichaelJackson ‬

A post shared by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a NEDO cocktail mini dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Gabrielle is wearing an ABODI dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Just Jared on Facebook
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 01
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 02
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 03
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 04
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 05
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 06
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 07
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 08
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 09
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 10
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 11
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 12
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 13
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 14
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 15
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 16
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 17
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 18
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 19
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 20
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 21
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 22
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 23
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 24
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 25
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 26
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 27
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 28
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 29
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 30
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 31
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 32
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 33
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 34
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 35
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 36
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 37
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 38
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 39
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 40
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 41
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 42
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 43
evan ross ashlee simpson gabrielle union step out for michael jackson diamond 44

Credit: Lester Cohen, Randy Shropshire; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angela Bassett, Ashlee Simpson, Blake Griffin, Criss Angel, Evan Ross, Gabrielle Union, Jackie Jackson, Mark Ronson, sway calloway, Tinashe, Tito Jackson, Usher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr