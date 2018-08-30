Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson & Gabrielle Union Step Out for Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration 2018!

Ashlee Simpson happily strikes a pose on the red carpet alongside her husband Evan Ross while attending the 2018 Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Wednesday night (August 29) in Las Vegas.

The happy couple were joined at the event by Gabrielle Union, special performer Usher, Angela Bassett, Blake Griffin, Criss Angel, Tinashe, as well as Michael‘s brothers Tito and Jackie Jackson.

The big birthday bash, which followed a performance of Michael Jackson One, at the hotel, included “experiential activations” inspired by Michael‘s videos. Sway Calloway served as the emcee of the event, and Mark Ronson performed a guest DJ set.

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a NEDO cocktail mini dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Gabrielle is wearing an ABODI dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.