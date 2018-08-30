Gerard Depardieu Accused of Rape, His Lawyer Denies Allegation

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape by a 22-year-old actress.

The unidentified female says that the 69-year-old French actor sexually assaulted and raped her this past month at his home in Paris, France.

“I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized,” his lawyer Herve Termime told AFP.

Gerard was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor back in 1991 for his work in Cyrano de Bergerac.