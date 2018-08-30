Top Stories
Gerard Depardieu Accused of Rape, His Lawyer Denies Allegation

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape by a 22-year-old actress.

The unidentified female says that the 69-year-old French actor sexually assaulted and raped her this past month at his home in Paris, France.

“I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized,” his lawyer Herve Termime told AFP.

Gerard was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor back in 1991 for his work in Cyrano de Bergerac.
Photos: Getty
