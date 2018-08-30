Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Kevin McHale just underwent an incredible body transformation thanks to a 12-week plan with Ultimate Performance Fitness!

The 30-year-old former Glee actor went from 140 pounds down to 133 pounds, lost 8.2% of body fat and gained five pounds of muscle.

“Simply put, I had become ‘skinny fat.’ I had been working through an intestinal/digestion issue that was eluding diagnosis and that really took a toll on me. I was constantly in pain, I had tried so many different elimination diets – nothing was working. It got to the point where I was already feeling miserable because the intestinal issues and plus the self-added guilt of not getting myself to the gym or eating as healthily as possible, it was a recipe for disaster. I knew enough was enough for a while, but luckily my friend Scott Mills texted me out of the blue about Ultimate Performance coming to LA and I jumped at the chance to work with them,” Kevin said in a statement.

Kevin‘s trainer geared workouts for him and came up with a diet plan that he followed throughout the three months.

“I felt badly about my body. Not necessarily from a superficial standpoint, I did want to look better, but I mostly felt terrible. When you’re investing your time and energy into yourself in this way, it changes so much of your life,” Kevin added. “The things that seem little like getting better sleep because you’ve actually worked your body out, all add up to feeling better physically, mentally and emotionally. Now, I feel good, I feel like I know how to properly workout in a gym, I know how to eat well and most importantly I feel like I came away with the knowledge that I’ll be able to use forever. No one is beating you over the head with tons of nutritional information or hardcore training tips, over time you pick up these things and they will sprinkle in little ways to help. All of that leads to long-term success, a success that you can manage and maintain. I feel confident about that, which for me says something.”

Click inside for a sample diet and workout plan…

Below are Kevin‘s sample diet and workout plans.

SAMPLE WORKOUT

A1 split squat 4×10-12

A2 15-degree dumbbell press 4×10-12

B1 incline back extension 3×10-12

B2 diverging row 3×10-12

C1 incline biceps curl 3×10-12

C2 flat neutral bar triceps extension 3×10-12

C3 lat raise with pulley on flat bench 3×10-12

D1 Watt Bike HIIT sprints 3×30 seconds (90 seconds rest)

DIET

Breakfast

2 egg whites

2 scrambled eggs

Avocado

Lunch

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Chicken thighs

Dinner

Lean beef mince

Tortillas

Avocado

Snacks

2 scoop plant-based protein powder

Hemp milk

Banana