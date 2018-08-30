Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Double Dates with Longtime Friend Courteney Cox

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Thu, 30 August 2018 at 1:43 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Hilarious Response to a NSFW Meme!

Gwyneth Paltrow is loving the latest meme of herself!

The 45-year-old actress and businesswoman posted a response to a meme of herself posing with a martini, which was originally posted by her friend Derek Blasberg.

“Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d—-k,” the picture was captioned on the meme account @gaybestfriend.

Gwyneth then commented on the post: “Ain’t that the damn truth.”

Derek also chimed in: “AND HERE I THOUGHT YOU WERE FASCINATED BY MY WITTY BANTER,” he joked. See her comment on the meme account, and Derek‘s original snap of Gwyneth, below.

