Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Hilarious Response to a NSFW Meme!

Gwyneth Paltrow is loving the latest meme of herself!

The 45-year-old actress and businesswoman posted a response to a meme of herself posing with a martini, which was originally posted by her friend Derek Blasberg.

“Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d—-k,” the picture was captioned on the meme account @gaybestfriend.

Gwyneth then commented on the post: “Ain’t that the damn truth.”

Derek also chimed in: “AND HERE I THOUGHT YOU WERE FASCINATED BY MY WITTY BANTER,” he joked. See her comment on the meme account, and Derek‘s original snap of Gwyneth, below.