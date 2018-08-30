Hugh Jackman Is 'The Front Runner' - Watch the New Trailer!

The trailer for the upcoming movie The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman as politician Gary Hart, has arrived!

The movie is the latest from Oscar-nominated director Jason Reitman and it’s hitting theaters just in time for awards season.

The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice (Sara Paxton). As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage.

Also starring in the movie are Vera Farmiga, JK Simmons, Alfred Molina, and Kaitlyn Dever. It will be released on November 7.