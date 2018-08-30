Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 8:00 am

Ilana Glazer Films 'Broad City' Final Season in NYC

Ilana Glazer Films 'Broad City' Final Season in NYC

Ilana Glazer is hard at work on the new season of Broad City on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in New York City.

The 31-year-old star/co-creator of the show was spotted rocking her character’s signature quirky style in a blue tube top and rainbow pants as she spent the day filming in a park with guest star Rachel Dratch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ilana Glazer

It was announced earlier this year that Ilana and Abbi Jacobson‘s Broad City has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The final season of Broad City is set to premiere in early 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 01
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 02
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 03
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 04
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 05
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 06
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 07
ilana glazer films broad city final season in nyc 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTAR
Posted to: Broad City, Ilana Glazer, Rachel Dratch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr