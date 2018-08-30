Ilana Glazer Films 'Broad City' Final Season in NYC

Ilana Glazer is hard at work on the new season of Broad City on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in New York City.

The 31-year-old star/co-creator of the show was spotted rocking her character’s signature quirky style in a blue tube top and rainbow pants as she spent the day filming in a park with guest star Rachel Dratch.

It was announced earlier this year that Ilana and Abbi Jacobson‘s Broad City has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The final season of Broad City is set to premiere in early 2019.