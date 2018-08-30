Top Stories
Imelda Staunton to Join Husband Jim Carter in 'Downton Abbey' Movie

Imelda Staunton to Join Husband Jim Carter in 'Downton Abbey' Movie

Imelda Staunton has joined the cast of the upcoming Downton Abbey movie!

The Oscar-nominated actress joins the original principal cast of the television series, which includes her husband Jim Carter as Charles Carson. The couple has been married since 1983.

Principal photography is about to begin on the upcoming movie and it was just announced that more cast additions include Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

The original cast of the TV series is returning for the film, which has a screenplay by series creator Julian Fellowes.

