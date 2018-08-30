Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 1:54 pm

Jeff Goldblum Gets Support from Wife Emilie at 'The Mountain' Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Jeff Goldblum is all smiles as he hits the red carpet with his wife Emilie Livingston by his side at the premiere screening of his new film The Mountain held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 65-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Tye Sheridan and Hannah Gross, as well as the film’s director Rick Alverson.

Earlier in the day, Jeff and his crew also promoted The Mountain at their official press conference and photo call.

The story follows the young Andy (Sheridan), who is employed by Dr Wallace Fiennes (Goldblum) as a photographer in his asylum as he attempts to advocate the lobotomy procedure. The movie also stars Hannah as Susan, a young women brought to Fiennes by her father to be lobotomised.

FYI: Jeff and Hannah are both wearing Prada. Tye is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Credit: Andreas Rentz, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Eamonn M. McCormack, IPA; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Emilie Livingston, Hannah Gross, Jeff Goldblum, Rick Alverson, Tye Sheridan

