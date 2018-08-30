Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 4:22 pm

Jennifer Hudson Will Sing at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Jennifer Hudson Will Sing at Aretha Franklin's Funeral
  • Jennifer Hudson will be singing at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral. Find out what she’s performing… – TMZ
  • BTS look incredible in these new tour photos! – Just Jared Jr
  • It looks like Chris Pratt‘s new relationship is still going strong… – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s an update on that new Top Gun movie! – DListed
  • Kanye West just shared a text from Caitlyn Jenner. – TooFab
  • RuPaul has some exciting news! – Towleroad
  • Did you catch the end credits of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr