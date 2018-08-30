Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Attitude Towards Dieting & Why She's 'Not Very Strict'

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking about how she approaches dieting and exercise as someone who gets “photographed when I’m not asking for it.”

“I don’t like when people say, ‘I only do this or eat this.’ Because I eat. I’m not very strict with my diet: If I want a piece of pizza, I eat a piece of pizza,” Jennifer told Vogue.

“But I do work out more than normal because I have a certain way that I want to look, and a way that I want to fit into my clothes. I get photographed when I’m not asking for it, so there’s added pressure to look and feel your best. For me, it’s easier to put that extra effort into the gym instead of putting the extra effort into: ‘Oh no, I can’t eat that,’” she explained.