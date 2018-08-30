Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Looks Noticeably Thinner Ahead of 'Joker' Filming

Joaquin Phoenix is just about to begin production on his upcoming Joker origin movie and he’s looking noticeably thinner.

The 43-year-old actor was spotted walking around town on Wednesday (August 29) in New York City.

Joaquin wore a blue shirt, dark jeans, and sunglasses while enjoying the rest of his summer.

Joaquin recently opened up about playing a role with a very loyal fanbase.

“It’s a magnified version of what you deal with as an actor,” he told Collider. “They have their expectation, and they imagined things in their head, and they’ve imagined different actors, and suddenly you take it on and so there’s this moment of anxiety of, ‘Did I live up to their expectations?’”

“And at some point, you have to just own it and say, like, ‘I can’t consider who they might have thought up before or what the movie was for 6 months ago, this is what it is now and I have to find my way into it,’” he added.
