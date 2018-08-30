Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 10:26 am

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Joins 'The Aspern Papers' Cast at Venice Film Festival!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is dapper while attending the photo call for his latest film The Aspern Papers held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 41-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Vanessa Redgrave, Nicolas Hau, Alice Aufray and Jon Kortajarena, as well as director Julien Landais.

The Aspern Papers is the first feature from director Julien and is adapted from the novella by Henry James, which is based on the letters Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote to Mary Shelley‘s stepsister Claire Clairmont.

Set in the late 19th century, the film sees Jonathan playing an ambitious editor Morton Vint obsessed with the romantic poet Jeffrey Aspern. He travels to Venice to find the poet’s muse, Juliana Bordereau (Vanessa) who lives in a palazzo with her niece Miss Tina (Joely Richardson) and is intent on controlling the secrets of their relationship. When Morton tries to manipulate Miss Tina to get to the letters, his real motivations soon become apparent.

Vanessa is the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award recipient this year at the festival.
Credit: IPA, KIKA; Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Alice Aufray, Jon Kortajarena, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Julien Landais, Nicolas Hau, Vanessa Redgrave

